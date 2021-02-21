Israel starts reopening economy after two-month lockdown

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has started lifting its coronavirus restrictions and reopening its economy after a nearly two-month long lockdown. Shops, museums, libraries, and malls are reopening Sunday along with most grade and high school classes. Gyms, pools and restaurants will be open for people who have received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine. Israel has vaccinated nearly half of its population with the first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, but infections remain high. Israel has recorded at least 743,000 cases of COVID-19 and at least 5,521 deaths since the start of the pandemic last year.