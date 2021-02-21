Mobile food pantry to be held at NYSEG stadium Tuesday

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Food Bank of the Southern Tier is hosting a mobile food pantry coming up this week at NYSEG stadium.

The food pantry will be held at the stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 23 and registration for the event opens tomorrow.

Monday's registration will be available from 8:30 A.M to 4 P.M. online or over the phone. Call (607) 796-6061 to register with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier or click here.

Officials say this is a drive-thru event and that no walk-ups will be allowed. This event is also being held only for Broome County residents.

If you are in need of food assistance, click here or call the number listed above, or 2-1-1.

To donate, volunteer, or get involved in aiding food insecurity in the Sothern Tier, visit the Food Bank of the Southern Tiers website here.