More snow to start the work week

TONIGHT: Clouds thickening overnight. Passing snow showers after 2am 30%. Low of 18 (11-19). Winds out of the south at 10-15 mph.



MONDAY: Widespread snow starting between 6am-9am. Moderate snowfall at times during the morning. Winds will be gusty at times. Snow becomes more scattered after 1pm. Final burst of snow moves through around the evening commute. Snowfall accumulations of 1-4 inches. High of 33 (31-36). Winds out of the south at 10-20 mph gusting up to 35 mph.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Calm, clear and frigid start to tonight. As clouds thicken and winds pick up out of the south temperatures will actually begin to warm several degrees back into the low to mid 20s.



Widespread snow will move into the region for Monday morning. Snow will come down at a moderate clip during the mid morning hours but it will begin to taper off and be more scattered after 1PM. Most of the snow will accumulate by this time. During the afternoon hours it will be more difficult to accumulate snow due to the sun angle this time of year.



There is another chance for passing snow showers on Tuesday morning but will likely be less impactful than the snow tomorrow. The good news is that by Wednesday, temperatures will warm into the 40s.