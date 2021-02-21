Niger voters return to polls in second round for president

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Polls opened in Niger for the second round of voting in the country’s presidential elections, after none of the 28 candidates won an absolute majority in December’s vote. Former foreign affairs minister Mohamed Bazoum, who received about 39% of the vote in the first round, is running against former president Mahamane Ousmane, who won nearly 17% of the vote. The winner of Sunday’s vote will succeed President Mahamadou Issoufou who is stepping down after serving two terms, in accordance with Niger’s constitution. Issoufou’s decision to respect the constitution has been widely hailed and paves the way for Niger’s first peaceful, democratic transfer of power since its independence from France in 1960. The West African nation has seen four coups.