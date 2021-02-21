Police: Shooting at bowling alley leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

EAST NORRITON, Pa. (AP) — Police say a shooting at a bowling alley near Philadelphia left one person dead and at least three others injured. Police in East Norriton, about 23 miles (37 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia, responded shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday to Our Town Alley, formerly Facenda Whitaker Lanes. Police said in a Facebook post that four shooting victims were found at the scene and one was pronounced dead there. The others were transported to local hospitals; there was no immediate word on their conditions. Police say “there is a possibility that additional victims may have been transported to hospitals in private vehicles.” No arrests were reported.