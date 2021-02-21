Raptors turn back 76ers 110-103 for 4th straight win

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet each had 23 points and the Toronto Raptors beat the Philadelphia 76ers 110-103 for their fourth straight victory. Chris Boucher scored 11 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter for Toronto, hitting three 3-pointers as the Raptors opened the period on a 15-8 surge to take the lead for good. Joel Embiid, coming off a 50-point game against Chicago on Friday night, had 25 points and 17 rebounds for the 76ers, who lost their fourth consecutive road game. Embiid made only six of 20 shots from the field. Ben Simmons led Philadelphia with 28 points and nine rebounds.