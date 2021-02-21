Strange Brew Cafe expresses optimism for 2021 season

DOWNTOWN BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Over on Washington Street in Downtown Binghamton, Strange Brew Cafe was busy serving patrons their favorite breakfast sandwiches and iced lattes.

The recent increase in customers is in part thanks to college students who are back in the area for the Spring semester.

The establishment has been at its Washington St. location for almost five years and co-owner Alex Bartashoff said the cafe had to get creative when the pandemic hit, like focusing on efforts to provide health care workers with meals.

Almost a year later, Bartashoff is optimistic for 2021 and is excited that school is back in session.

"It's helped tremendously because just by default having more people downtown means that they're looking for things to do and they're trying to get connected to what's happening. I've definitely noticed a change for the better in that there are more people," explained Bartashoff.

The cafe has also seen success with takeout through online ordering services.

Strange Brew has also implemented safety guidelines like setting a time limit on how long people can occupy a table and limiting the amount of indoor capacity seating overall.

Strange brew adds they're exciting for the months ahead, teasing fun, seasonal items that they will debut.