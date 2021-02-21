Winter Weather Advisory from MON 6:00 AM EST until MON 1:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – State College, PA

Tioga County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 1 PM EST

MONDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

Winds gusting from the south as high as 35 mph on and just to

the north of the ridges.

* WHERE…Portions of central Pennsylvania.

* WHEN…From 6 AM to 1 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The snow could be heavy at times, and fall

around one inch per hour toward the end of the peak morning

commute hours until around noon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania

Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on

driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow

covered roads and limited visibility.

Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway

and traffic conditions.

To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook

page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.

&&