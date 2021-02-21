Winter Weather Advisory from MON 9:00 AM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Southern Wayne County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM EST
MONDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches
at higher elevations, and 1 to 3 inches in valleys. Winds
gusting as high as 30 mph at higher elevations.
* WHERE…Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne
counties.
* WHEN…From 9 AM to 6 PM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Though light snow may occur in early
morning, snow becomes heavier mid morning through early
afternoon, with snowfall rates up to one inch per hour at times.
Snow will become lighter in late afternoon before ending.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania
roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways,
and traffic conditions.
&&