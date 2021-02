Winter Weather Advisory for Bradford, Susquehanna, Sullivan and Wayne Counties from 9 AM until 6 PM.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy/cloudy with snow and snow showers. 1-4” 90% High 34 (30-36) Wind S becoming SW 10-20 G 30 mph

A low tracking through the Great Lakes will give us mostly cloudy skies today with highs near freezing. Along with the seasonable temperatures, we'll have snow. We'll have mostly cloudy skies tonight with scattered snow showers.