Binghamton University sends information to students about new steps to limit spread of COVID-19

VESTAL (WBNG) -- According to an email shared with 12 News by a Binghamton University student, starting Tuesday the school will take a number of steps to limit student activities in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The email says the following activities are canceled.

All non-classroom student activities, including Greek life

All student group dance rehearsals and other non-academic student activities

All intercollegiate athletics, club sports and intramurals

All performances of any kind

Those aren't the only changes on campus. According to the email, all dining facilities will be take-out only. Certain campus locations such as residential hall lounges, the ice skating rink and the Rec Center at the East Gym are also closed.

The email to students says in-person classes will continue. As will surveillance testing.

The email says all of these changes are until further notice.

According to the email Binghamton University's COVID-19 positivity rate in more than 2% on a rolling 14-day average. Here is a link to the New York State COVID-19 report card.

We have reached out to the University for comment and have not yet heard back.

This story will be updated.