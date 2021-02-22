Broome County Health Department gives update on vaccine doses available

(WBNG) -- After last week's winter weather caused vaccine shipment delays both nationwide and locally, the vaccines have finally arrived in Broome County.

The Broome County Health Department said that last week's doses arrived on Monday which includes doses for essential workers, people with co-morbidities, and second doses. The Department said they were working actively to reschedule last week's appointments.

Rebecca Kaufman, Director of the Broome County Health Department, said that the Department anticipates more vaccine doses for this week as well.

"We anticipate we'll receive the 800 that we're supposed to have allocated this week by mid-week. So, a lot of vaccine this week, but still not as much as we want, but definitely more than we've been receiving," said Kaufman.

Kaufman added that the Health Department won't release the link for this week's doses until the Department receives them.

While Kaufman acknowledged there may be a slight game of catch up from last week's delay, she doesn't believe it will significantly impact vaccine distribution going forward.