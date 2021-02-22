Court rules in fight over slain UD official’s life insurance

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware court official says the ex-husband of a woman slain in a murder-suicide in Pennsylvania stemming from a love triangle must relinquish proceeds from her individual life insurance policies. But the official also ruled Monday that Meredith Sullivan’s ex-husband can keep proceeds from her University of Delaware group insurance policy. The wife of a man with whom Sullivan was having an affair fatally shot her in 2018 before killing herself. Sullivan’s family argued that her ex-husband couldn’t collect on insurance policies issued in Delaware because Pennsylvania law says a divorce automatically revokes the beneficiary status of a former spouse.