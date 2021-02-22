Disney+ adds warning to “The Muppet Show”

(CNN) — Disney is warning viewers there is some offensive content in “The Muppet Show.”

The variety show started streaming on Disney+ last week.

Viewers will see a warning label before some episodes that may feature quote “negative depictions” and “mistreatment of people or cultures.”

An episode hosted by Johnny Cash, where he is standing in front of the U.S. and Confederate flags, is labeled.

Another disclaimer pops up before the episode where folk star Joan Baez does an Indian accent. A Kenny Rogers episode is also labeled because it shows Muppets dressed in Arab garb drilling for oil.

Disney says these stereotypes were wrong then and they are wrong now, but instead of removing the episodes they wanted to acknowledge the issue so people can learn from it.

Disney already uses the disclaimer on other films and programs like the Aristocats and Dumbo.