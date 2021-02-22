Far-right lawmaker named head of Oregon Republican Party

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A far-right senator who’s rebelled against coronavirus restrictions and said he supported protesters who stormed the Oregon Capitol has been elected chairman of the state Republican Party. State Sen. Dallas Heard’s rise comes after one of the state’s most prominent Republicans left the party in disgust. Knute Buehler was the Republican candidate for governor in 2018 and says he left the party because Donald Trump tried to overturn the presidential election and incited the attack on the U.S. Capitol in January. Heard has burnished a reputation as a conservative rebel and has railed against mask mandates, at one point standing on the Senate floor and removing his mask in protest.