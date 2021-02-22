Skip to Content

Guard killed, another wounded in stabbing at Indiana prison

1:19 pm National News from the Associated Press

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a correction officer at the Indiana State Prison was fatally stabbed and a second was hospitalized with stab wounds after an inmate allegedly attacked both officers at the prison. Indiana State Police says one of the wounded officers was pronounced dead Sunday at a hospital, and the other officer was listed in serious condition. Sgt. Ted Bohner with state police says 38-year-old inmate Tymetri Campbell faces several preliminary charges, including murder, in Sunday afternoon’s attack in a common area at the prison in Michigan City. Bohner says he does not know what type of weapon was used in the stabbing, which state police are still investigating. 

Associated Press

