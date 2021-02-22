Huawei unveils flagship foldable smartphone for China market

BEIJING (AP) — Struggling under U.S. sanctions, Chinese tech giant Huawei has unveiled a new flagship foldable smartphone but says it will only be sold in China. The Mate X2 marks a fresh effort by Huawei Technologies Ltd. to reinforce its status as a tech leader but highlights its challenges after Washington cut off access to U.S. processor chips and Google services. Last year, Huawei fell from No. 1 among smartphone brands to sixth place. Huawei, China’s first global tech brand, was battered by being put on an export blacklist by then-U.S. President Donald Trump in 2019 as a security risk, an accusation the company denies. Huawei sold its budget-priced Honor handset business in November to focus its resources on higher-end models.