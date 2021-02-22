Inmates injured after power outage hits jail in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Officials say nearly a dozen inmates were injured in falls or fights after a power outage plunged a privately-operated jail in Indianapolis into darkness and a backup generator failed to kick on. Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal says utility crews reportedly disconnected a power line in the area that had an ice accumulation when the outage hit Marion County Jail II just after 3:30 a.m. Monday. Eight inmates were hospitalized after being injured either in falls or fights among inmates. Three other inmates were treated at the jail for lesser injuries. Power has since been restored. The jail is privately operated by CoreCivic, which has a contract to house up to 1,233 inmates — all men.