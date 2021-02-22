Lourdes, Broome County Urban League, and Southern Tier Cancer Services Program team up for mobile screenings

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- On Monday, Lourdes Hospital, in partnership with the Broome County Urban League and the Southern Tier Cancer Services Program held mobile cancer screenings in honor of Black History Month.

The Mammogram mobile was parked at Vision Federal Credit Union's parking lot in Johnson City across from Walmart.

Representatives from Lourdes said they wanted to make mammograms available for anyone, especially at a time where patients may be putting off getting screened due to covid.

They stress the significance of hosting outreach events and of the mammogram mobile.

"Having these mobile resources serves the community in a really unique way -- so many members of the community have difficulty in transportation and that's one of the key reasons people don't get the help that they need. By going to them, we take that problem out of the way," explained Dr. Sarah Elizabeth Sterns of Lourdes.

Sterns also discussed the importance of getting screened adding that it can make all the difference if you take notice of any possible warning signs early.

The Southern Tier Cancer Services Program wants to remind residents that they can help with free breast, cervical and colorectal cancer screenings for people who do not have health insurance. For those in Broome, Chenango, Schulyer, and Tioga residents can call 607 - 778- 3900 to quality.

For those in Chemung County, they can call 607-873-1500.