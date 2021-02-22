Man sentenced for concert investment scheme

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to four years and nine months in federal prison for his part in a multimillion-dollar concert investment scheme. Court records show that 41-year-old Edison Denizard was sentenced Monday in Orlando federal court. He pleaded guilty in October to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Denizard must also forfeit his lakefront Orlando home and pay back nearly $1.7 million. According to court documents, Denizard and co-conspirator Andres Fernandez raised millions of dollars from dozens of victims who thought they were investing in shows by Drake, Garth Brooks, Pitbull, The Weeknd and Maná. Prosecutors say victims’ losses were at least $7.4 million. Fernandez was previously sentenced to 10 years.