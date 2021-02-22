Mariners CEO Mather resigns after derogatory remarks surface

Seattle Mariners CEO Kevin Mather has resigned after video surfaced of him recently making derogatory remarks about some players and club operations. Mather took insensitive shots at a former All-Star from Japan and a top prospect from the Dominican Republic for their English skills. He admitted to the team possibly manipulating service time for some of its young players. The comments were made this month in an online event. Mariners Chairman John Stanton announced the resignation Monday. Mather issued an apology for his comments. Mather had been with the team since 1996 and was promoted to CEO and team president in 2017. He was once accused accused of harassing a female employee and kept his job despite a settlement.