Netflix doc to examine man behind college admissions scandal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Netflix says it will release a documentary on the college admissions scandal that sent actors Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman to prison in March. “Operation Varsity Blues,” named for the FBI operation that exposed the scandal, will be released on March 17. The documentary won’t focus on convicted celebrities like Huffman and Loughlin. It will explore how mastermind Rick Singer persuaded them and many other wealthy clients to cheat to get their children into elite colleges. Netflix says the documentary will use a combination of interviews and narrative recreations of the FBI’s wiretapped conversations. Actor Matthew Modine plays Singer, who cooperated with authorities and began recording his conversations with wealthy parents.