New York State Police warn of gift card scams

(WBNG) --- The New York State Police are issuing warnings about scams.

The focus this time is primarily on gift cards.

According to state troopers, scams have always been around and they just continue to evolve. The troopers add that they work closely with investigative bureaus to warn the public of any trends.

They say that they've seen how scammers are trying to use gift cards as a way to get people's money.

Trooper Aga Dembinska explained, "They'll have you take a picture of the code on that gift card and ask you for a pin number. That money -- as soon as you take that picture -- is pretty much gone."

Dembinska added that it's really hard to trace the money after it's been deposited.

Police also said that scammers will go as far as as to pretend to be local businesses and try to take advantage of those who want to help them.

The best thing to do, they say, is to stay alert and do your research, adding that if something seems to good to be true than it usually is. Additionally, they encourage people to report scams.