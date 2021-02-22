Planning your next trip? Here’s what you need to know if you’re flying

TOWN OF MAINE (WBNG) -- As we head toward warmer months, airports are expecting to see more travelers. However, with a pandemic, traveling on a plane does not look like it used to.

"Usually January, February are more depressed months, because it's snowing here. March, April, May, we usually see it pick up," said Commissioner of Aviation at the Greater Binghamton Airport, Mark Heefner.

As you think about your next vacation, you will also want to think about your trip through the airport.

"If you haven't flown since prior to the pandemic, or shortly after it started, things are going to look a little different at the checkpoint," said Transportation Security Administration Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein.

At the Greater Binghamton Airport, you will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Airport staff will be continuously working to keep the terminal clean.

"We're doing so much additional sanitizing so that you're not even going to see it, and you don't have to worry about it, that's the best part about it," said Heefner.

When it's your time to pass through the metal detector, there are a few steps you can take to keep your personal belongings germ-free.

"Take the items out of your pockets, such as your cell phone, your keys, your wallet, your lip balm, anything you might have in there, and instead of putting them in the bins, put them directly into your carry-on bag," said Farbstein.

Farbstein also suggests taking a trash bag and lining the bin with it before placing your belongings inside. After it has passed through the security checkpoint, throw away the bag on the other side. The key is to reduce touch points, and the Greater Binghamton Airport says they do that well, simply based on their size.

"Smaller airports provide less touch points, and less people that you're around, overall, throughout your entire travel experience," said Heefner.

If you do decide to fly, the Greater Binghamton Airport says to give yourself a little extra time and to respect others traveling as well.