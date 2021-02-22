Russia’s Putin hosts Belarusian president for talks in Sochi

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is hosting his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko for talks amid media reports suggesting that the leader of Belarus was coming to Russia to secure another loan. Lukashenko has denied the reports, claiming he was “not going there to ask for anything.” The two leaders met in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi. In remarks before the start of the talks Monday, they highlighted the close economic and cultural ties between the two countries. Putin pointed out that Russia remains the biggest trade and economic partner for Belarus, while Lukashenko thanked Moscow for its economic support. The talks are expected to last all day.