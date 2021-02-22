School testing can be delayed but not canceled, feds say

The Education Department says it will not allow states to forgo federally required standardized testing in schools this year, but it will let states delay the tests or hold them online to provide flexibility during the pandemic. Aiming for a middle ground in a polarized debate, the Biden administration said Monday that states must continue with annual testing but can apply to be exempted from certain accountability measures. States also will be allowed to move tests to the summer or fall, or they can offer shortened tests or online assessments.