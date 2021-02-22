Sweden charges man with spying for Russia

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden has charged a 47-year-old man with spying for Russia by handing over information to a Russian diplomat for several years in return for money. The unidentified suspect had a large sum of money on him when he was arrested in February 2019 as he met with an intelligence officer working at Russia’s Embassy in Stockholm under diplomatic cover. In a separate statement, Sweden’s domestic security agency said that foreign countries have increased “attacks on Sweden” in recent years, targeting both the country’s economic prosperity and its fundamental freedoms and rights.