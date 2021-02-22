Skip to Content

Sweden charges man with spying for Russia

9:00 am National News from the Associated Press

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden has charged a 47-year-old man with spying for Russia by handing over information to a Russian diplomat for several years in return for money. The unidentified suspect had a large sum of money on him when he was arrested in February 2019 as he met with an intelligence officer working at Russia’s Embassy in Stockholm under diplomatic cover. In a separate statement, Sweden’s domestic security agency said that foreign countries have increased “attacks on Sweden” in recent years, targeting both the country’s economic prosperity and its fundamental freedoms and rights.

Associated Press

