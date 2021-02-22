Skip to Content

Syfy’s ‘Resident Alien’ invader gets lift-off with viewers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A new Syfy channel series about a space alien stuck in a small Colorado town is getting attention from critics and viewers. The comedy-drama “Resident Alien” pulled in a bigger audience for its second episode than its first. That’s a rarity in the peak-TV era of dizzying decisions about what’s worth viewers’ time and money. Alan Tudyk stars as a stranded alien, who takes on a human appearance to hide in plain sight among mostly unsuspecting humans. The comic book-based series that airs Wednesday was created by “Family Guy” writer Chris Sheridan. He says the show’s humor and affirmation of community are the right message for today’s difficult times.

