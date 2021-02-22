Teen sought in fatal bowling alley shooting turns himself in

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A 17-year-old boy sought in connection with a bowling alley shooting near Philadelphia that left one person dead and four others injured has turned himself in. The teen faces numerous counts, including murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault, stemming from the shooting Saturday night in East Norriton. The teen surrendered to authorities around 11 p.m. Sunday. Authorities say the teen and two other males entered the Our Town Alley and three minutes later there was a physical altercation between them and the victims. A 29-year-old man was killed and four of his relatives — ages 19, 21, 26 and 31 — were wounded.