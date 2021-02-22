That 70s Show: Loss by loss, a unique era of baseball fades

The past year has not been good for 1970s baseball, with the deaths of a multitude of the decade’s mainstays and heroes. From Tom Seaver and Bob Gibson to Joe Morgan, Lou Brock and longtime home-run king Hank Aaron, some of the most familiar names on the field during that era are now gone. And the list of those who died tops two dozen. As they go, a colorful decade of big voices, outsized performances and fundamental changes in the game begins to fade too. As one chronicler of the era puts it, it feels as if friends are dying.