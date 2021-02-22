Tioga Career Center to hold virtual job fair

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Tioga Career Center will hold their annual job fair in just a few weeks, but like so many other things these days it will be held virtually due to the pandemic.

The virtual event will be held Wednesday, March from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., but will remain open through the 12. So far more than 30 employers are participating with more likely to come, including Tioga Downs, Tioga State Bank, Willow Run Foods, and even WBNG.

Even though it is virtual, manager Sherri McCall says it will still be interactive. Each employer will have a virtual space where job seekers can meet with potential employers.

McCall says you'll be able to browse companies, specific jobs, have conversations over chat, and submit your resume for review. The goal is to offer all of the opportunities of a typical in person event.

"We wanted to get something as close to that as possible, and this platform seems to be able to deliver that, not only in that four hour period but for at least 72 hours," she said.

After the main event, the virtual fair will remain open and anyone unable to make it can still browse jobs and submit resumes. Employers will then review them and contact applicants later.

McCall says her office will be offering assistance to anyone who is unable to access the internet, all you have to do is give them a call at (607) 687-8483.

She says registration for the event will open in the next week or so.