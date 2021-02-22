Uganda’s Wine withdraws court challenge to election results

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine says he will withdraw a legal petition that sought to overturn the victory of President Yoweri Museveni in last month’s presidential election. Wine said Monday that he has instructed his attorneys to start the process of withdrawing the petition even though the country’s top court is set to begin hearing evidence after receiving affidavits in the case. Wine, a singer and lawmaker whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, charged that Uganda’s courts are filled with “yes-men” appointed by Museveni and that he did not expect a fair decision from the panel of nine judges.