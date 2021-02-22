UN human rights body opens session as Myanmar concerns loom

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.’s top human rights body opened its first and highest-level meeting of 2021. It comes amid international concerns over issues including a military coup in Myanmar, the arrest of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Russia and worrisome rights situations in countries including Ethiopia, Sri Lanka and Venezuela. President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela decried “economic aggression” against his country, while top Western voiced concerns about rights in Russia and China. It was a foretaste of concerns set to be discussed during the four-week Human Rights Council session. The United States is set to return to participation after a 2 1/2-year walkout under former President Donald Trump.