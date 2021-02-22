US death toll from COVID-19 tops 500,000, by Johns Hopkins University’s count

BALTIMORE (AP/WAOW) -- The COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. has topped 500,000.

According to the Associated Press, this all but matches the number of Americans killed in World War II, Korea and Vietnam combined.

The lives lost, as recorded by Johns Hopkins University, are about equal to the population of Kansas City, Missouri, and greater than that of Miami; Raleigh, North Carolina; or Omaha, Nebraska.

The U.S. toll is by far the highest reported in the world.

Despite the rollout of vaccines since mid-December, a closely watched model from the University of Washington projects more than 589,000 dead by June 1.

President Joe Biden is expected to share remarks about the virus and the 500,000 deaths during a special ceremony Monday night around 6 p.m.

12 News will air his remarks on its Facebook page.

