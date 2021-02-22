William says hospitalized grandfather Prince Philip is ‘OK’

LONDON (AP) — Prince William says his grandfather Prince Philip is “OK” as the 99-year-old royal consort remains under in a hospital for rest and observation. William was asked about Philip when he visited a coronavirus vaccination center Monday in eastern England. William said: “Yes, he’s OK, they’re keeping an eye on him.” Philip was admitted to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Tuesday after falling ill. Buckingham Palace said the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was expected to remain in the hospital into this week for a period of “observation and rest.” Philip’s illness is not believed to be related to COVID-19. Philip, who retired from public duties in 2017, rarely appears in public.