Winter Weather Advisory from MON 6:00 AM EST until MON 1:00 PM EST

Winter Weather Advisory from MON 6:00 AM EST until MON 1:00 PM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – State College, PA
Tioga County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE…Portions of central Pennsylvania.
* WHEN…Snow will overspread most of the area between 630 AM and
830 AM, then briefly fall heavily before tapering off by noon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…One inch per hour snow rates are possible
between 9 and 11 AM.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow
covered roads and limited visibility.
Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway
and traffic conditions.
To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.
