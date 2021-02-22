Winter Weather Advisory from MON 6:00 AM EST until MON 1:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – State College, PA

Tioga County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE…Portions of central Pennsylvania.

* WHEN…Snow will overspread most of the area between 630 AM and

830 AM, then briefly fall heavily before tapering off by noon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…One inch per hour snow rates are possible

between 9 and 11 AM.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania

Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on

driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow

covered roads and limited visibility.

Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway

and traffic conditions.

To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook

page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.

