Winter Weather Advisory from MON 9:00 AM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST

Winter Weather Advisory from MON 9:00 AM EST until MON 6:00 PM ESTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Susquehanna County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO
6 PM EST THIS EVENING…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna and Northern
Wayne counties. In New York, Sullivan county.
* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Though light snow may occur in early
morning, snow becomes heavier mid morning through early
afternoon, with snowfall rates up to one inch per hour at times.
Snow will become lighter in late afternoon before ending Monday
evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania
roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways,
and traffic conditions.
