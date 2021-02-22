Winter Weather Advisory from MON 9:00 AM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Susquehanna County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM EST THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches.

* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna and Northern

Wayne counties. In New York, Sullivan county.

* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Though light snow may occur in early

morning, snow becomes heavier mid morning through early

afternoon, with snowfall rates up to one inch per hour at times.

Snow will become lighter in late afternoon before ending Monday

evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania

Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on

driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania

roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways,

and traffic conditions.

&&