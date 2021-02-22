Winter Weather Advisory from MON 9:00 AM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Southern Wayne County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS

MORNING TO 6 PM EST THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches,

with 4 to 6 inches possible across the higher terrain.

* WHERE…Pike, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne and Southern Wayne

counties.

* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Though light snow may occur in early

morning, snow becomes heavier mid morning through early

afternoon, with snowfall rates exceeding one inch per hour at

times. Snow will become lighter in late afternoon before ending

Monday evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania

Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on

driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania

roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways,

and traffic conditions.

&&