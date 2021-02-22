Winter Weather Advisory from MON 9:00 AM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST

Winter Weather Advisory from MON 9:00 AM EST until MON 6:00 PM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Southern Wayne County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS
MORNING TO 6 PM EST THIS EVENING…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches,
with 4 to 6 inches possible across the higher terrain.
* WHERE…Pike, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne and Southern Wayne
counties.
* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Though light snow may occur in early
morning, snow becomes heavier mid morning through early
afternoon, with snowfall rates exceeding one inch per hour at
times. Snow will become lighter in late afternoon before ending
Monday evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania
roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways,
and traffic conditions.
