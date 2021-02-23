9 women accused of suspected Abu Sayyaf suicide bomb plots

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine forces have arrested nine women related to Abu Sayyaf commanders and militants and who the military said could have been “potential suicide bombers.” They were arrested in raids on homes in the southern province that is the stronghold of Abu Sayyaf, which is known for ransom kidnappings and bombings. The military says bomb parts, backpacks and a sketch of a suspected target area also were seized. Among those arrested were three daughters and a sister of the Abu Sayyaf leader who died after a gunbattle with troops last year and was believed to have been designated by the Islamic State group as its leader in the southern Philippines.