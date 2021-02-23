A year on, India’s riot victims say justice still unserved

NEW DELHI (AP) — As the first anniversary of bloody communal riots that convulsed the Indian capital approaches, Muslim victims are still shaken and struggling to make sense of their struggle to seek justice. Many say they have run repeatedly into a refusal by police to investigate complaints made by Muslims against Hindu rioters. Some hope the courts will come to their help. But others have come to believe the system under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu-nationalist-led government has become stacked against them. The riots left 53 people dead, most of them Muslims. Police have insisted that their investigation has been fair.