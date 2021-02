AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with snow and snow showers. A few rain showers. 1-3” 80% High 36 (32-38) Wind becoming W 10-20 G30 mph

A warm front will give us clouds and snow showers today. Along with these, we'll have above average temperatures so rain showers are possible. We'll have scattered snow showers early Tuesday night with temperatures in the upper 20s to near 30.