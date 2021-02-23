Asian shares mixed amid vaccine optimism, US tech sell-off

TOKYO (AP) — Asian markets are mixed after a sell-off of shares in technology companies on Wall Street. Tokyo was closed for a holiday Tuesday. Shares fell in South Korea and Shanghai, but were higher in Australia and Hong Kong. Although the world’s economies have been battered by the coronavirus pandemic, the deployment of COVID-19 vaccines is raising hopes for a recovery. Stocks retreated Monday on Wall Street, dragged lower by losses in several Big Tech companies. The U.S. House of Representatives is likely to vote on President Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9 billion stimulus package by the end of the week.