Beat poet, publisher Lawrence Ferlinghetti dies at 101

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Poet, publisher and bookseller Lawrence Ferlinghetti has died in San Francisco at age 101. His son says Ferlinghetti died at home Monday. Ferlinghetti helped launch and perpetuate the Beat movement. He was known for his City Lights bookstore in San Francisco, an essential meeting place for the Beats and other bohemians in the 1950s and beyond. His son Lorenzo Ferlinghetti told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the cause of death was lung disease. Few poets of the past 60 years were so well known or so influential. His books sold more than 1 million copies worldwide, a fantasy for virtually any of his peers.