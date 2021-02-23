Binghamton mayor delivers 2021 State of the City address

(WBNG) -- In his seventh and final State of the City address, Binghamton Mayor Rich David says the city faced many challenges in 2020, proving the resilience of the community.

Between responding to a pandemic, and managing other emergency situations such as weather, city officials have had to adapt quickly.

"In those early days of the pandemic, we moved quickly to provide relief on water bills, suspended parking fines and fees. We waved the cost of blue bags for garbage collection," said David. "We converted the First Ward Senior Center into a meal pick-up and supply headquarters, and hosted rapid testing sites in city parks."

As the pandemic rages on, residents continue to face issues such as food insecurity. Operated by the Broome County Council of Churches, Greater Good Grocery on the north side of Binghamton is providing access to quality food residents did not have before.

"The store has done about 2,000 transactions since it opened. Nearly a third of its sales have been to people paying with food assistance programs, underscoring just how important this store is to our community trying to put quality food on the table," said David.

In the summer of 2020, Governor Andrew Cuomo mandated all law enforcement agencies reevaluate policies and protocols with public input. The city formed the Binghamton Police Reform & Reinvention Collaborative to develop a new plan. After community input, the city says they will be making some changes.

"The city will allocate $50,000 this year, and another $50,000 next year to help meet the need for trained counselors to respond to mental health calls with police," said David.

The city will also be upgrading police vehicles, and hiring a more diverse police force. Mayor David says the department has expanded diversity training and is updating policies.

Along with improvements to public safety, the city is also focusing on infrastructure and public works. The city recently opened a parking garage on 7 Hawley St., with officials looking to renovate other parking garages in the area.

In just a few weeks the city will be choosing a design firm for a youth and community center. They plan to break ground by the fall. Construction on the Binghamton-Johnson City Joint Sewage Treatment Plant is complete, and the mayor is expecting no findings from an audit from the New York State Comptroller.