Cindy McCain memoir about late husband coming in April

NEW YORK (AP) — Cindy McCain, widow of Sen. John McCain, will have a memoir out this spring. Forum, a Penguin Random House imprint, announced Tuesday that McCain’s “Stronger: Courage, Hope, and Humor In My Life With John McCain” will be released April 27. Forum is calling the book an “intimate memoir” in which McCain will reflect on her 38-year marriage to the Arizona Republican. John McCain died in 2018. Cindy McCain made news in 2020 when she endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, a close family friend, over the Republican incumbent Donald Trump.