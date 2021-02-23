French actor Depardieu charged with rape, old case revived

PARIS (AP) — The Paris prosecutor’s office says that French actor Gerard Depardieu was charged last December with rape and sexual assault after authorities revived a 2018 investigation that had initially been dropped. The office told the AP Tuesday that the French actor was not detained when he was handed the preliminary charges on Dec. 16. The Paris prosecutor’s office addressed the charges after the case was leaked to French media. The charges relate to allegations made by an actress in her 20s dating back to 2018. The initial inquiry against the “Green Card” star was dropped in 2019 because of a lack of evidence.