Georgia Republican Perdue won’t run for US Senate in 2022

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Georgia Sen. David Perdue says he won’t run in 2022 to reclaim a seat in the U.S. Senate. The announcement came Tuesday, eight days after the defeated Republican filed campaign paperwork that could have opened the way for him to run against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Perdue says he’ll support whoever wins the Republican primary to take on Warnock. Perdue lost his reelection bid during a closely watched runoff last month against Democrat Jon Ossoff. That win and Warnock’s victory over Sen. Kelly Loeffler resulted in Democrats taking control of the Senate for the first time since 2011. Perdue’s decision not to run could ease the path for a number of other Republican senatorial candidates in 2022.