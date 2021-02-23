Skip to Content

Gillespie, Daniels lead No. 8 Villanova past St John’s 81-58

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Caleb Daniels scored 17 points, and Collin Gillespie and Jermaine Samuels each had 14 to lead No. 8 Villanova to an 81-58 win over St. John’s. Jeremiah-Robinson Earl scored 12 points for the Wildcats. St. John’s had knocked off Villanova 70-59 earlier this month. The Wildcats stormed to a 20-9 lead in this one and stretched the lead to 26 points. Big East scoring leader Julian Champagnie had 16 points for St. John’s.

Associated Press

