Good Shepard Fairview families and staff react to new nursing home visitation guidelines

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Jim Kumiega is one of many Americans with a plea. It's to be able to visit his wife in person at her nursing home.

His wife is currently a resident at Good Shepard Fairview in Binghamton. Five years ago, she was diagnosed with Alzheimers.

Kumiega shared the pandemic has been extremely tough on him and his wife, adding that due to New York State guidelines he has had limited in-person visits. Other than keeping up connected through zoom, he said he was able to have just a few compassionate visits with his wife.

"The visit that I had that was a compassionate visit was good because I was able to be next to Barb -- that's my wife's name -- and I could feed her because she can't feed herself," explained Kumiega.

Today, he shared his opinion on the New York's latest nursing home guidelines, released this week, which are aimed to expand visitation.

The rules heavily rely on how counties are doing. For example, if a county is below a 5% positivity rate, then testing is encouraged, but not required. The guidelines also expand visitor capacity.

But, these new guidelines sustain current restrictions which say that visitations can only occur if the "nursing home facility [is] free of COVID-19 cases for 14 days and the facility is not currently conducting outbreak testing."

Kumiega called the 14 day restriction the "biggest hurdle," adding that it's what prevented him from having in-home visits. He said that rule has been in place for months and hasn't changed.

Executive Director of Good Shepard, Kathy Swezey, agreed that it can be a frustrating rule and explained that everything has to be put on pause if someone tests positive, even if the person had no contact with the residents.

But, Swezey said the guidelines do provide some hope, adding that she is relieved and happy for the residents and families.

"New York State is starting to recognize the need to have a little more leniancy as we move beyond this pandemic," said Swezey.

Others with loved ones at Good Shepard, like Helen Pierce, said that while she wants to see her mother in person, she and her siblings are waiting until they are fully vaccinated.