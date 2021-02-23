Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier says he’s focusing on the present and not the future. Frazier was the subject of trade talk during a busy offseason that saw longtime teammates like Josh Bell and Jameson Taillon get flipped for prospects. Frazier is still around, saying he’s committed to helping the Pirates rebound after finishing with the worst record in the majors last year. Frazier was a Gold Glove finalist in 2020 but struggled at the play. His .230 batting average was nearly 50 points below his career average.